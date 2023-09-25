Mokelumne Hill Cemetery Fuel Reduction Burn Scheduled for September 26th

CAL Fire logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA– CAL FIRE is set to collaborate with the Mokelumne Hill Cemetery District for a hazardous fuel reduction burn scheduled to take place within Mokelumne Hill on Tuesday, September 26th.

This operation encompasses two burn units, encompassing approximately 7 acres of annual grass and oak woodland within the Mokelumne Hill Cemetery District. The primary objective of this burn is to effectively clear hazardous fuels from the area, creating a safer environment for daily visitation and the observance of memorial plots within the cemetery grounds. Furthermore, this undertaking will serve to enhance the established Mokelumne Hill Fuelbreak, a component in safeguarding the Mokelumne Hill community during the Butte Incident of 2015.

The burn operation is expected to commence between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. and is estimated to last for a duration of 6 to 8 hours. The public may observe smoke or fire during these hours, primarily in the vicinity of the Highway 49 and Highway 26 intersection, as well as within the unincorporated community of Mokelumne Hill. Cooperating agencies joining forces with the Mokelumne Hill Cemetery District for this critical burn operation include CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit, Calaveras County Air Pollution Control District, and The Mokelumne Hill Fire Protection District.

For additional information on wildfire preparedness and prevention, visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.