SAF And Donors Purchase New $46,000 Tractor For Sheriff’s Posse

Jamestown, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse, which puts on the annual Mother Lode Roundup, was desperately in need of a new tractor to help keep up its Posse grounds on Rawhide Road.

The property includes a large arena that plays an important role in the Mother Lode Roundup Queen competition, local high school rodeo, and 4-H and FFA horsemanship events. The property also features a clubhouse, which is a spot for weddings, celebrations of life, and birthday parties.

Sonora Area Foundation CEO Darrell Slocum reports, “We partnered with our donors (Larry & Patricia England, Olga Jones, Pat Johnson) and Clarke Broadcasting to grant their request and fund the full cost of the new tractor ($46,585).”

A Posse supporter, Garton Tractor out of Modesto, agreed to sell the new tractor at base price, plus additional discounts.

It is the second significant grant that the Sonora Area Foundation has awarded to the Posse in recent years. The foundation also contributed a $20,000 grant in 2022 so that the Posse could bring back the Mother Lode Roundup after a two-year Covid hiatus that had significantly hampered fundraising abilities.