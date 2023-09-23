Law Enforcement Activity In Arnold Due To Search For Missing Biker

Calaveras County Search and Rescue logo View Photo

Arnold, CA – Several callers reported to Clarke Broadcasting Friday regarding a strong presence of law enforcement in Arnold, including a helicopter continuously circling the area of the Arnold RIM Trail.

We reached out to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office for answers. Spokesperson Sgt. Chad Poortinga reported that on Thursday around 5 p.m., dispatch was alerted that a person on a mountain bike riding along the trail from the northern section of the trail near White Pines had gone missing. The trail spans over 10 miles and is popular among hikers and off-road biking enthusiasts.

A search began, deploying search and rescue ground units, canine units, and the helicopter, all combing the wooded area for the subject. Starting again fresh on Friday morning, there was little luck until that evening, when a rescue crew found the unidentified person. No further details regarding exactly where or how they were located were released. The individual was treated for minor injuries and subsequently released.