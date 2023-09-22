Boat Operator Launches Vessel Onto Lake Tulloch Beach

Lake Tulloch Aerial View View Photos

Copperopolis, Ca – A boater on Lake Tulloch in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County was arrested for BUI, or boating under the influence.

Reports of a boating accident recently sent deputies racing to the lake. Once on scene, deputies found a 23-foot 2001 International boat crashed into a privately owned beach west of the O’Byrnes Ferry Bridge on the Calaveras County side.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Chad Poortinga detailed that the boat was going about 30 mph when it struck the shoreline and went sailing onto the beach. He added that two juvenile passengers were on board with the driver of the boat, 21-year-old David Foxx of Felton, in the San Jose area, who was cited for being under the influence of alcohol. One of the juveniles suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene and released.

Foxx was cited for BUI. Sgt. Poortinga warned, “Alcohol consumption on board a boat affects not only the operator but all passengers.”

For information on the dangers of boating under the influence, click here.