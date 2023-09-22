Clear
Prescribed Burning Today In Amador County

By B.J. Hansen
Fiddletown, CA — Smoke will be visible in Amador County today (Friday, September 22) as 125 acres are being ignited as part of a prescribed burn.

The fire operations are getting underway during this nine o’clock hour and will continue until 4 pm. The burning is located on Fiddletown Road in the area of Quartz Mountain Road. It is within the Amoruso Ranch Vegetation Management Project site.

It is being led by CAL Fire with assistance from the Amador Fire Protection District. Drift smoke will be prevalent nearby.

