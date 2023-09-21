Short Traffic Delays On Several Roadways Due To TUD Sewer Flushing

Sonora, CA: Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) crews are conducting sewer flushing in Tuolumne County today, causing short-term motorist delays on some area roadways.

The three locations where the work is being done are as follows:

1. Soulsbyville Rd., between Longeway Rd. and Highway 108

2. Sanguinetti Rd., between Greenley Rd. and Mono Way

3. Snell St., between School St. and Calaveras Way

The work began this morning and is scheduled to last until about 3:30 p.m., with one-way traffic controls in place. Travelers can expect up to a 5-minute delay.

TUD officials noted, “Sanitary sewer flushing is a routine maintenance activity used to improve pipe flow by removing debris along the interior of the pipe.”