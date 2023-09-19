Clear
80.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Tree Work To Close Section Of Calaveras County Road

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Road Closed detour sign

Road Closed detour sign

Photo Icon View Photo

Avery, CA – Tree work will shut down a section of roadway in the Avery area of Calaveras County tomorrow.

Public works report that motorists will have to take a short detour around the area. The hazardous tree removal will take place Wednesday, September 20, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. along Avery Sheep Ranch Road. The roadway will be closed to traffic from Blackbird to Bluebird Lanes. The detour will be to take Grey Mare Road.

Drivers are asked to slow down in the cone zones and to follow the designated detour route, with signage posted and any instructions provided by on-site personnel.

For questions on the project or if you need to report urgent road-related issues, call the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 