Caltrans Plans, Post-Labor Day Weekend Holiday

Sonora, CA — Although crews are off for the three-day Labor Day Weekend, numerous cone zones are in the works during the ensuing short work-week.

A good bit of paving is planned along Highway 49/108 this week that is expected to set motorists back 15 minutes or more at times in a few spots.

Look for it in the overnights Wednesday night through Friday morning from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. between Chicken Ranch Road and Highway 108 in Jamestown; between Highway 49 and Peaceful Oak Road from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.; also Highway 108 Via Estate/Rancho Poquitos and Draper Mine Road from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Other Tuolumne County Traffic Impacts

Related paving operations will also generate ramp closures Wednesday through Friday from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. in the following locations: the Highway 49 connector ramps to and from Sonora; the Highway 108/Mono Way on and off-ramps; also the Phoenix Lake Road on and off-ramps.

Daytime ten-minute delays on Highway 108 for shoulder work is scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday between Heliport Road and Snowwhite Ridge Drive from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.; also Thursday and Friday between Mono and Crabtree roads.

On Highway 120 at the James E Roberts Bridge by Lake Don Pedro the same 24/7 ten-minute auto-delays continue as renovations roll along.

On Highway 132 this Thursday pavement marker replacement between Bonds Flat Road and Highway 49 in Coulterville may momentarily slow traffic from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Calaveras Highway 4 Cone Zones

Highway 4 striping in the overnights between Vallecito and Davis Ranch roads will probably create ten-minute traffic delays all week long. Tuesday the work will run from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday night through Friday morning operations are slated from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Tuesday through Friday, drainage work on Highway 4 between Apple Blossom and Lashkoff Place from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. may wreak ten-minute delays; as will curb, gutter and sidewalk work Wednesday and Thursday between Pennsylvania Gulch and Apple Blossom roads from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. Expect momentary delays Wednesday through Friday during shoulder work slated between Lashkoff Place and Moran Road from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Too, crews return to work on the long-term improvements project on Highway 4 between Upper Moran Road and the Big Trees State Park entrance. This week the schedule is Wednesday through Friday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. during which delays may run around ten minutes.

Other Calaveras Hot Spots

Pavement repairs will set motorists back 15 minutes on Highway 49 Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. between Centennial Road and Angels Creek. Wednesday only utility work between Treat Avenue and Gold Oak Road in San Andreas from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. may briefly stall travelers. Next Saturday a special event lane closure on Highway 49 between California Stret and Russells Road will last for just a half-hour from 10 until 10:30 a.m.

Striping plans are also in store this week on Highway 49, which will likely bring ten-minute travel delays. Look for it Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. between the Tuolumne/Calaveras County line and Angels Creek and then Wednesday night through Friday morning from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

In the Mokelumne Hill area along Highway 26 shoulder work is scheduled Tuesday through Saturday between Highway 49 and Pine Street that might tweak traffic for a few minutes between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Same deal while utility crews tackle chores along a stretch between Lower Dorray Road and a mile-and-a-half west of Ridge Road from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Travel safe and have a great week!

Written by Tori James