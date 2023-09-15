Clear
High School Football Approaches Mid-Season

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora High Football

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats football team is hoping to extend a three-game winning streak, Summerville High is on a bye, and Calaveras High is seeking its first win.

It is week five of the high school football season. Sonora High (3-1) will travel to Merced County this evening to take on Livingston (1-3). After dropping the first game of the season against rival Oakdale, the Wildcats have had convincing wins against Ripon, Hilmar and Buhoch Colony.

Summerville High (3-1) has an off week after defeating Big Valley Christian last Friday, 42-0. The Bears will travel to Modesto Christian next week.

Calaveras High (0-4) will be on the road tonight hoping for its first win of the season against Big Valley Christian (1-3).

