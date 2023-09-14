3rd Weekend In September Events

There are several events planned for the weekend of September 16th and 17th.

First, the Quilts & Threads Show will be at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in the John Muir Building starting Friday from 10 am to 5 pm and continuing on Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

The Girl Scouts will be hosting a family information night and Ice Cream Social Friday at the Sonora Library. Also on Friday at 2pm the Discover Tuolumne Businesses Series will be touring Sierra Biosystems.

The biggest Groveland event kicks-off at 9 am on Saturday, the 49er Festival and Chili Cook-Off. The event includes a parade on Main Street and activities in Mary Laveroni Park.

Over 40 artists will be displaying their paintings, pottery, photography and sculpture on the shady streets of Columbia State Historic Park during Saturday’s 49th annual Columbia Fine Art Show from 9 am to 5 pm.

Discover Life Church in Sonora is holding their 4th annual Life Hope Clinic this Saturday and Sunday. The free health clinic is offering dental, medical, and vision services. No insurance or identification is required.

Saturday enjoy a Seminar titled More Facts and Folklore of Calaveras Big Trees. The event will be held at the park starting at 10 am.

The Friends of the Animal Community (FOAC) are hosting an Adoption Event this Saturday.

Dan McHoul Memorial Car Show and Toy Drive will feature cars on Downtown Main Street Saturday in Jamestown. Donations of new unwrapped toys go to CHiPs for Kids. Also in Jamestown is the Music in the Park Saturday at 6 pm with the band Soundhouse.

If you are in the Murphys area keep an eye out for Corvettes. The Nor Cal Vettes from Sacramento and the valley will meet in Stockton and then head to Copperopolis and Murphys.

The 25th Annual Cancer Support Softball Tournament is also all day this Saturday at Copello Park in Angels Camp.

A Saturday fundraiser to support the Friends of the Tuolumne County Libraries (FOTCL) will feature the Rod Harris Big Band, with its unique style of jazz and swing dance music at Inner Sanctum Base Camp off Parrotts Ferry Road. Details on the Jazz/Swing Music Library Fundraiser are here.

Help support the Gold Country Young Farmers & Ranchers and local agriculture at the annual dinner fundraiser in Angels Camp, the 2023 Brew and Ball Crawl.

The last performances of the emotional two-person musical “The Last Five Years” by Jason Robert Brown, will be presented by Murphys Creek Theatre this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm.

Sierra Repertory Theater’s performances of Misery continue at the East Sonora Theater through September 24. A blog about the show is here. The performances are Thursday at 2 pm, Friday at 7 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and 7 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm.

The Sonora Farmers Market continues Saturday mornings through until October 8th. Friday evenings is the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market until October 13 and the Friday Angels Camp Farmers Market will feature The Darcel Trio from 5 -8 pm.

A garage sale is listed in our Classifieds section here.

Sunday support Sonora High School students at their ASB Car Wash to raise money for the upcoming Homecoming festivities at the end of the month. Details are in the event listing here.

Railtown 1897 Historic State Park is open, enjoy the view from our several local webcams here, check out the movie times at local theaters, and the weather forecast is here.