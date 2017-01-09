Summerville Tops Mariposa In Thursday Night Football

Tuolumne, CA — The Summerville High Bears football team was in action last night, defeating Mariposa 28-12.

The game aired live on 93.5 KKBN. It was a rare Thursday night game. Summerville is starting the season undefeated, 2-0. Tonight Sonora High School travels to Lodi following last week’s tough opening loss against Oakdale. You can hear the game live at 8pm on Star 92.7 and streamed on myMotherLode.com. The start time is a little later than normal due to the extreme heat. Bret Harte High School is on a bye this week and Calaveras High hopes to stay undefeated, traveling to Escalon.

Written by BJ Hansen.

The Sonora Wildcats games air live on STAR 92.7 hear the play-by-play from Mark Ferreira and color commentary from Bogio Ditler. The Summerville Bears can be heard on 93.5 KKBN with Brandon Steele and Mike Woicicki as your hosts for all the action.

