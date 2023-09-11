Clear
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony In Tuolumne

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall

Tuolumne, CA — A day that will not be forgotten, it has been 22 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which occurred in 2001.

Today the Mother Lode community is invited to join the Tuolumne VFW Post 4748 and Vets Helping Vets at a 9/11 Memorial in Tuolumne.

It is a time of reflection and remembrance. A ceremony begins at 9:11 am and will end at 10:11 am outside the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall.

Four planes were highjacked on September 11, 2001 in a coordinated effort by Al Qaeda against the United States. Over 3,000 people were killed. Remembrance ceremonies are taking place across the country today.

