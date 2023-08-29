Clear
Hundreds In Mother Lode Without Power

By B.J. Hansen
Twain Harte Power Outage

Twain Harte, CA — There is a planned maintenance related power outage impacting around 240 PG&E customers near Murphys, and a separate unplanned outage impacting 55 customers in Twain Harte.

PG&E says the Calaveras outage impacting areas around Murphys and Sheep Ranch is due to planned maintenance and full restoration should come at 4pm. It is not impacting the downtown district of Murphys.

The Twain Harte outage, covering an area around Ponderosa Drive and Scenic Drive, is still under investigation, with the cause unknown. PG&E is hoping to have full restoration there by 6 pm.

