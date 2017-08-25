Town Hall Meeting Focused On Mokelumne River

Mokelumne River Enlarge

Mokelumne Hill, CA — The Calaveras County Water District and Calaveras Public Utility District will hold a town hall meeting this coming Monday regarding a long-term water supply needs assessment of the Mokelumne River.

A report is being developed in response to some state lawmakers pushing for a 37-mile stretch of the river to receive “Wild and Scenic” designation. The proposal is designed to protect and preserve the river, but it would also limit any new development and water projects.

Speaking about the needs assessment, Peter Martin, CCWD water resources program manager, explains, “Mainly, it is looking at the future supply and demands that could be utilized within the county from the Mokelumne River. This is partially in response to a request for information we received from the California Natural Resources Agency for a study that they are doing on the suitability of the Wild and Scenic designation on portions of the Mokelumne River.”

Mother Lode Assemblyman Frank Bigelow authored a bill calling for a state study to be completed, before a designation be given, so that officials would know both the potential positives and negatives of the move.

The meeting will get underway at 6pm on Monday in the Mokelumne Hill Town Hall at 8283 Main Street. There will be a detailed overview of the study and a question and answer session. The meeting is open to the public.

Written by BJ Hansen.