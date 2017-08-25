Fire Crews Remain On Scene Of Murphy Fire

Tuolumne, CA — The Stanislaus National Forest reports that 75-percent containment has been reached on the Murphy Fire.

It ignited just before noon Thursday near Cottonwood Road and Murphy Peak, east of the community of Tuolumne. The forward rate of spread was stopped after a couple of hours and crews worked through yesterday afternoon and overnight to gain additional containment. The fire is 9.5 acres. What ignited the blaze remains under investigation. Fire crews will remain on scene throughout today.

