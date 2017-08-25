Quantcast
help information
Clear
91.9 ° F
Full Weather

Fire Crews Remain On Scene Of Murphy Fire

Murphy Fire
Murphy Fire Photo Icon View Slideshow
(5 Photos)
08/25/2017 9:26 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Tuolumne, CA — The Stanislaus National Forest reports that 75-percent containment has been reached on the Murphy Fire.

It ignited just before noon Thursday near Cottonwood Road and Murphy Peak, east of the community of Tuolumne. The forward rate of spread was stopped after a couple of hours and crews worked through yesterday afternoon and overnight to gain additional containment. The fire is 9.5 acres. What ignited the blaze remains under investigation. Fire crews will remain on scene throughout today.

A special thanks to community news partners Darin McKinney, Bruce Lodge, Aaron L. Smith and Frederick Maurer for sending in photos. Pictures can be e-mailed to news@clarkebroadcasting.com.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Cottonwood Road Near Murphy Fire

loading map - please wait...

Cottonwood Road Near Murphy Fire 37.994404, -120.170088 Cottonwood Road, Tuolumne, CA, United States (Directions)
© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.