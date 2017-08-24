Update: Murphy Fire Ignites In Stanislaus National Forest Forward Rate Stopped

Murphy Fire near Cottonwood Road - visible from the top of Ponderosa Hills View Slideshow

(3 Photos)

Update at 1:30 p.m.: Firefighters are getting a handle on a 4-5 acre vegetation fire in the Stanislaus National Forest that ignited east of the community of Tuolumne. Stanislaus National Forest spokesperson Diana Fredlund says the Murphy Fire is burning on both sides of Cottonwood Road, near Murphy Peak. She updates, “The forward progression has been stopped. Crews are laying hose around the perimeter of the fire. We are still seeing some spotting. They are doing some mopping up and monitoring until they’re sure that the fire is completely out.”

What sparked the blaze is under investigation, according to Fredlund.

Update at 12:14pm: Stanislaus National Forest spokesperson Diana Fredlund says the Murphy Fire is around 4-5 acres in size and burning on both sides of Cottonwood Road near Murphy Peak. Air and ground resources are on scene trying to stop the spread. CAL Fire has sent all air resources from Columbia to assist, as well as two engines, two hand crews and a dozer.

The CHP has been asked to respond to Cottonwood Road to provide traffic control.

Original story posted at 11:50am: Tuolumne, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to a vegetation fire in the Stanislaus National Forest that ignited east of the community of Tuolumne.

Forest Service Spokesperson Diana Fredlund says the Murphy Fire is burning on both sides of Cottonwood Road near Murphy Peak. There is currently not a size estimate. We’ll pass along more information as it comes into the news center.

