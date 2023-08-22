Burned Out Vehicle Had Been Reported Stolen

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Dorrington, CA — Limited details are available about a pickup truck that was destroyed by fire and located in the Dorrington area of Calaveras County.

We reported yesterday morning that the vehicle was spotted on Boards Crossing Road during the seven o’clock hour, near Highway 4.

In response to inquiries, the CHP reports that the vehicle had been reported stolen that morning, and it was located, destroyed by fire, a short time later.

The CHP adds that it was a 2007 Nissan Titan truck. The fire was extinguished by the time the vehicle was discovered. No additional information has been released by officials.