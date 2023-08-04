Fees Waived At Yosemite And New Melones

Highway 120 Tioga Pass Yosemite entrance gate View Photo

Yosemite, CA — The federal government is celebrating the third anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act.

In recognition, there is free admission today (Friday, August 4) at all national parks, including Yosemite, and there are no day-use fees at places like New Melones Reservoir.

It is one of five fee-free days this year at national parks. The others were January 16 (MLK Jr Day), April 22 (the first day of National Parks Week), and coming up September 23 (National Public Lands Day), and November 11 (Veterans Day).

The Great American Outdoors Act was passed with bipartisan support and signed by former President Donald Trump in 2020. It provides $ 1.9 billion per year, over a five-year period, for maintenance and infrastructure upgrades on public lands.

Those visiting public lands today still need to pay for activities like camping, boat launches, transportation, and special tours.