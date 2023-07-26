Third Floor Of ANF Building Closes

Albert N Francisco Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Works Department workspace is closed through the end of this week.

Effective immediately, the Public Works Department reports that the third floor of the Albert N. Francisco (ANF) building at 48 Yaney Avenue in Sonora is “closed temporarily.”

It is due to “an unexpected building maintenance issue and for the safety of staff and customers.”

No additional information was relayed.

The Tuolumne County Community Development Department, located on the fourth floor of the building, will remain open during regular business hours.

Public Works Department employees are being moved offsite and will still be accessible via phone and email. You can either call 209-533-5601, ext. 1, or email pw@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov.

The Public Works Department area is anticipated to reopen on Money, July 31.