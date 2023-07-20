Clear
Underground Construction Will Close San Andreas Road

By Tracey Petersen
Pixely Avenue closure map

San Andreas, CA – A downtown San Andreas roadway will be closed Monday due to underground construction that will last about a month.

Calaveras County Works reports that Pixley Avenue from Court Street to Main Street, off Highway 49, will be closed from Monday, July 24th, to Wednesday, August 16th. The work will be done from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The map in the image box shows the public work’s designated detour route. Motorists are asked to follow all instructions from personnel and signage while also slowing down and using caution near the construction site.

Any questions regarding this closure and work can be directed to Mozingo Construction out of Oakdale at (209) 848-0160.

