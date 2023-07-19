Traffic Stop Results In Grand Theft Auto Arrest

Jamestown, CA – A Stockton man was arrested for grand theft auto after being pulled over on O’Byrnes Ferry Road in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County.

The Sonora Unit CHP was recently advised to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle that was on O’Byrnes Ferry Road near Peoria Flat Road, near the Sierra Conservation Center. An officer responded to the area and spotted the stolen 2023 Dodge Ram truck out of Nevada.

After following the pickup, a short distance, the officer turned on the siren and lights to make a traffic stop as the truck traveled into Calaveras County. The driver, later identified as 60-year-old Allen Jensen, complied and pulled onto the right shoulder. After further investigation, Jensen was arrested without incident on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property and grand theft auto.