Update: Fire In Rancho Calaveras

Vegetation fire in Rancho Calaveras area of Calaveras County View Photo

Update at 2:15 p.m.: Ground and air fire resources have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire between Highway 26 and New Hogan Lake in Calaveras County. CAL Fire reports the blaze, in the Rancho Calaveras area, ignited in the grass in the one o’clock hour on McCauley Road off Baldwin Street. The fire’s spread was stopped at a 100′ X 100′ spot. No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported. Crews will continue to work towards full containment and mopping up for the next hour.

Update at 1:30 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that ground and air fire resources are battling a vegetation fire between Highway 26 and New Hogan Lake in Calaveras County. The blaze is in the Rancho Calaveras area and ignited in the grass on McCauley Road off Baldwin Street. The size of the fire and the flames’ rate of spread are not immediately known. CAL Fire reports that no structures are threatened. We’ll bring you an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Original post at 12:50 p.m.: Rancho Calaveras, CA — Ground and air fire resources are heading to a vegetation fire between Highway 26 and New Hogan Lake in Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports it is in the Rancho Calaveras area and ignited in the grass on McCauley Road off Baldwin Street. No structures are threatened at this time. There is no immediate information on the fire’s size or the flames’ rate of spread. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

