Workshops Focused On Developing Wildfire Protection Plan

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Fire Safe Council is developing a Community Wildfire Protection Plan and several community workshops will take place over the coming weeks.

The goal is to outline local fire priorities and reduce wildfire risk through a proactive plan.

Coordinator Dianne Bennett spoke at today’s Tuolumne County Supervisors meeting and stressed that the meetings will be interactive, noting, “We will hear from the community and not tell the community.”

The meetings are for everyone in the community, whether it be homeowners, businesses, agencies, tribes, government leaders, developers, etc.

Meetings will be held in Twain Harte, Groveland, and Sonora. Find a rundown of times and locations in the image box.

More information on the Tuolumne FireSafe Council can be found here.

