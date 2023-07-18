Clear
Structure Fire Into Vegetation In Sonora

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen

Sonora, CA — Firefighters and emergency responders are on the scene of a fire in the 300 block of East Lyons Street.

The Sonora Police Department notes that a structure fire has spread into nearby vegetation. The PD is evacuating some of the homes in the immediate vicinity, as a precaution. There are road closures at Hope Lane and Lyons Street and East Bald Mountain Road at Lyons Street.

The fire reportedly originated in an outbuilding and the vegetation fire aspect is moving at a “slow rate of spread.” The size is not immediately clear.

