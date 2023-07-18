Clear
More Growth On Pika Fire In Yosemite

By B.J. Hansen
Yosemite, CA — The Pika Fire in Yosemite National Park is up to 818 acres and there is no containment.

Officials are using barriers like granite to allow the lightning-caused fire to burn out naturally where possible. The fire continues to create some air quality concerns in Yosemite Valley, especially during the morning hours before the smoke lifts in the afternoon.

The fire was first located on June 29 and 40 firefighters are assigned to the incident. It is located in an isolated area northwest of North Dome. It is at an elevation of 7,100 feet.

Yesterday crews strategically lit backfires along the Lehamite Creek Trail on the western flank. Portions of trails in the immediate vicinity are closed. It is not threatening any structures.

  Fire Alert