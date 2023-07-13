Update: Crash Impacted Mono Way Traffic

Crash on Mono Way View Photo

Update at 11:27am: The Sonora Police Department reports that the crash on Mono Way near Greenley Road has been cleared and traffic is again moving smoothly.

Original story posted at 10:48am: Sonora, CA — There is a crash impacting traffic on Mono Way.

The Sonora Police Department reports that it occurred near the intersection of Greenley Road. The middle traffic lane on Mono Way is temporarily blocked, leading to slow-and-go traffic. You will want to avoid the area if possible.