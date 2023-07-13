Clear
68.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Crash Impacted Mono Way Traffic

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Crash on Mono Way

Crash on Mono Way

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 11:27am: The Sonora Police Department reports that the crash on Mono Way near Greenley Road has been cleared and traffic is again moving smoothly.

Original story posted at 10:48am: Sonora, CA — There is a crash impacting traffic on Mono Way.

The Sonora Police Department reports that it occurred near the intersection of Greenley Road. The middle traffic lane on Mono Way is temporarily blocked, leading to slow-and-go traffic. You will want to avoid the area if possible.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 