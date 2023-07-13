CHP Seeking Public’s Help To Catch A Fugitive

Sonora, CA — The CHP is hoping the public will view the picture in the image box and someone will recognize this suspect who sprayed an officer with an unknown chemical.

The incident happened last week on Highway 12 when a Central Valley Unit CHP officer stopped a driver for speeding in the Clements area of San Joquin County. When the officer approached the driver’s side window, the male behind the wheel “suddenly reached out the window and sprayed the officer in the face with an unknown chemical, immediately incapacitating and temporarily blinding the officer while the suspect fled in the vehicle,” according to the CHP.

The suspect’s vehicle was found by officers, who identified the suspect as 55-year-old Timothy Scott Egger of Salida. An arrest warrant has been issued for Egger, and the CHP is actively looking for him. Investigators added, “Anyone suspected of assisting Egger in his attempt to avoid capture will be arrested and charged accordingly.”

Anyone with information on Egger or his whereabouts is asked to contact the CHP Valley Division Tip Line at (916) 731-6580 and/or their local CHP Office. It is unclear whether the chemical has been identified. The officer was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.