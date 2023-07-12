Wrapping Up Bone Fire Response

Groveland, CA — The Stanislaus National Forest reports that firefighting efforts are successfully concluding on the Bone Fire within the Groveland Ranger District.

There has been minimal growth in recent days and it is estimated to be 1,163 acres. The fire operations transitioned to a smaller Type 4 incident management team at 6 am today.

The Forest Service reports, “While the final work of the fire is wrapping up, the public is requested to stay out of the roads surrounding and traversing through the fire. This will ensure firefighter and public safety. Fire crews need to complete their operations uninterrupted. There are still hazards in the area that can pose a threat to the public including burning stump holes and standing dead trees that are weakened and continue to fall.”

The fire was discovered on June 11 and was lightning-caused. As of late yesterday, there were 95 firefighters still assigned to the incident. It is burning in a remote area northwest of Cherry Lake.