Excessive Heat Warning Locations Includes Yosemite Valley

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Mother Lode, the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada below 4,500 feet, and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, from Friday morning through Monday evening. Additionally, an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Mariposa County, the Yosemite National Park Valley floor and the Central San Joaquin Valley, from 11 AM Saturday until 8 PM Monday.

Dangerously hot conditions with daytime high temperatures of 100 to 115 degrees are forecast. The overnight lows will only be in the 70s to lower 80s (except in the mountain valleys where the temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60’s.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.

The hottest temperatures are expected over the weekend with widespread Major Heat Risk and areas of Extreme Heat Risk. The warmest overnight lows will be in the foothills.

Conversely, area waterways will continue to run cold and fast, creating dangerous conditions for those seeking relief in rivers and lakes.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, limit outdoor activities, and check on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.