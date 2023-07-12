Sonora Man Arrested After Attacking Family Member

Dillan Anthony Rivera View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man who allegedly attacked a family member also struggled with deputies as they tried to handcuff him.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies recently responded to a report of a physical fight between 30-year-old Dillan Rivera and a family member. When deputies arrived in the area of Four-Wheel Drive near Upper Quail Mine Road, the victim told them that Rivera had demanded her car keys and phone. When she would not give them to him, she says Rivera hit her and threw her on the ground.

During questioning, deputies noticed that Rivera was talking rapidly and moving erratically. Sheriff’s officials added that Rivera also did not listen to commands. When deputies tried to handcuff him, he pulled his hands away and placed them under his chest while thrashing his body and kicking, according to sheriff’s officials.

Eventually, Rivera was subdued and handcuffed. He faces charges of felony robbery, battery causing serious bodily injury and resisting or obstructing a peace officer. He was placed on $50,000 bail.