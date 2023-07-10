Clear
Update: Vegetation Fire Reported In Copperopolis

By B.J. Hansen

Update at 11:24am: A roadside vegetation fire in Copperopolis was extinguished prior to firefighters arriving on scene. It was a 10 ft. by 10 ft. spot along the roadside. What ignited the fire is not immediately clear.

Original story posted at 11:19am: Copperopolis, CA — There is a vegetation fire reported in the Copperopolis area near Little John Road across from Copper Cove.

Some grass has started on fire near the roadside. Air and ground resources are responding. Be prepared for activity in the area.

There are no reports of structures being threatened. We will pass along more information as it becomes available.

