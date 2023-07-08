Bone Fire Surpasses 900 Acres In Stanislaus National Forest

Bone Fire Planning View Photo

Groveland, CA — Forest Service officials report that a lightning-caused fire in the Stanislaus National Forest continues to meet objectives, and is up to 970 acres.

The Bone Fire was spotted on June 15 within the pre-planned Cherry North Prescribed Burn area in the Groveland Ranger District. There were strategic ignitions yesterday targeting standing dead tree snags and white thorn, as well as thick overgrown stands of fir interspersed with dead and down trees.

The burning moved south toward the Jawbone Pass region.

The Forest Service reports, “The slow and steady tactical burning is leading to a successful outcome and meeting management objectives. Working with this naturally caused low-intensity fire, managers are using fire as a tool to increase forest resiliency and aid in reducing catastrophic wildfire.”

There are 110 fire personnel on the scene of the incident. The area is northwest of Cherry Lake.