Mele Will Talk About Jamestown Meeting, New Jail And Detwiler Fire

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Sheriff Jim Mele will speak about a variety of law enforcement matters on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views.

The sheriff oversaw a packed house at the Jamestown Community Hall on Wednesday, and he will talk about the concerns of the community, and actions moving forward. A big topic raised was a spike in crime that has been noticeable as the homeless population has increased.

In addition, he will talk about how the sheriff’s office was involved in the response to the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County, and actions his office took.

Mele will also give an update on plans and preparations for the new county jail.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9am on STAR 92.7. For our extensive audio archive of past interviews on Mother Lode Views click on the “Multimedia” tab and on “Mother Lode Views” or keyword: mlviews Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.