Mele Will Talk About Jamestown Meeting, New Jail And Detwiler Fire

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Sheriff Jim Mele will speak about a variety of law enforcement matters on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views.
The sheriff oversaw a packed house at the Jamestown Community Hall on Wednesday, and he will talk about the concerns of the community, and actions moving forward. A big topic raised was a spike in crime that has been noticeable as the homeless population has increased.
In addition, he will talk about how the sheriff’s office was involved in the response to the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County, and actions his office took.
Mele will also give an update on plans and preparations for the new county jail.