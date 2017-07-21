Update: Crash Near Sierra Village

Update at 9:55am: The eastbound traffic lane of Highway 108 was initially blocked due to the crash, but traffic is again moving freely. No additional details have been released at this point regarding injuries.
Original story posted at 8:54am: Sierra Village, CA — An ambulance is responding to a single vehicle crash on Highway 108 in the Sierra Village area.
It is near the intersection of Bonanza Drive, according to the CHP. Multiple officials from various agencies are responding, so be prepared for activity in the area, and travel with extra caution.
Highway 108 near Sierra Village
loading map - please wait...
Bonanza Drive, Mi-Wuk Village, Tuolumne, CA, United States (Directions)
Highway 108 near Sierra Village38.074413, -120.173306Bonanza Drive, Mi-Wuk Village, Tuolumne, CA, United States (Directions)