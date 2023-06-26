Fatal Weekend Motorcycle Collision In Moccasin

Moccasin, CA–A fatal collision occurred on June 25 on Highway 120 in Moccasin. At approximately 8:42 A.M., a 35-year-old male resident of Soulsbyville was riding a 2023 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle eastbound on Highway 120, east of Moccasin, at an unknown speed.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old male resident of Groveland was driving a 1997 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck westbound on Highway 120, just east of the motorcyclist. For reasons yet to be determined, the motorcyclist traveled into the westbound lane, colliding with the front of the pickup truck.

The impact of the crash ejected the motorcyclist from his bike and onto the roadway. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Both individuals involved in the collision were using safety equipment.

Authorities have confirmed that alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to have contributed to the accident. The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.