Mid-July Events

Events planned for mid-July include the popular Murphys Homecoming celebration this Saturday.

The 69th Murphys Homecoming will kick off at 8 AM with a run/walk, named the Firecracker Five. It will be five miles in length and is patterned after a foot race that was held in the area in the 70’s and 80’s. At 11 AM young people are welcome to begin making crafts, play fishing games, get their face painted, and enjoy a water slide. Listen to live music provided by Mic Harper and the Calaveras Community Band while eating and drinking a wide variety of beverages including beer and wine. The Old Timers Luncheon, sponsored by the Native Daughters of the Golden West, will be provided for Murphys residents over 70 who register for it. At 1 p.m. the first of three duck races will be held for the benefit of the Calaveras Youth Mentoring Foundation. In the afternoon there will be a variety of games for all ages including a three-legged race, an egg on a spoon competition, and a water balloon toss. There will also be a Dunk Tank, cakewalk and Bocce Ball Tournament. The event is free, more details are in the community event calendar listing here.

The Tuolumne County Library system is celebrating a full 100 years of offering books. Tomorrow is the Family Afternoon Movie featuring “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” for free from 2 to 4 PM. Enjoy songs, stories and a birthday cake celebration Tuesday, July 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Sonora Main Library. Details about the Passport to Festivities event concluding at the end of the month are here, the news story about the 100th birthday is here.

In Groveland, funds are being raised to build a new playground in Mary Laveroni Park. This Saturday will be a BBQ from 11am-3pm, two bounce houses for the kids, live music, a raffle and more. Details are here.

There are many ongoing events that continue this weekend, review all Saturday’s events here.

For more information about other upcoming events check out everything listed in our Events Calendar. If you have a local event that you’d like to have listed on the myMotherLode.com Event Calendar, use the event submission form here to let us know about it. Written by Sabrina Biehl. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.