Forest Service Will Begin Burning Near Groveland And Dorrington

Sourgrass Understory Burn View Photo

Groveland, CA — In addition to ongoing prescribed burning near Strawberry, the Stanislaus National Forest will start burning this week near Groveland, and in the coming days, near Dorrington.

Starting today and continuing over the next week, burning will take place in the Bear Mountain area within the Groveland Ranger District. The Forest Service reports, “Fire crews will tip-torch on the Bear Mountain burn units, a continuation of work done during the fall 2022 season. All told, crews will look to complete more than 900 acres. Assuming conditions remain favorable, crews will look to burn for up to seven days.”

In addition, “On the Calaveras District, crews will make entry into the Sourgrass burn unit, located approximately two miles northeast of the Stanislaus National Forest’s Dorrington Station. Operators will look to begin operations no later than Monday, June 5. All told, the Calaveras crews will look to treat more than 300 acres with low-intensity fire.”

The goal is to return fire to the ecosystem and make those areas more resilient ahead of the summer fire season.

Smoke will be visible at times.

To view a full map of the Sourgrass Understory burn, click here.

To view the Bear Mountain burn site, click here.