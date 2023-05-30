Strawberry Burn Will Create Visible Smoke On Highway 108

Stanislaus National Forest Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– Significant headway has been made by fire managers in tackling the Strawberry Prescribed Fire, with an estimated 500 acres already burned as of May 30. Drivers traveling along Highway 108 should be prepared to encounter fire and smoke along the roadside, as well as fire vehicles, starting from Wednesday, June 1, and continuing through June 9.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and reduce speed when approaching Little Sweden from the eastbound lane of Highway 108, as this area serves as the fire camp. Precautionary measures will extend to the upper turn-off of Old Strawberry Road. Fire vehicles will be stationed along the highway to remind drivers to stay vigilant.

The current incident workforce consists of 157 firefighters, with numbers expected to rise to nearly 300 personnel within the coming days.

The majority of the burn units are situated north of Highway 108, spanning between Cold Springs and Leland Meadows. Approximately 2,800 acres are designated for treatment using controlled, low-intensity fires, with planned ignition set for around 50-200 acres each day. The daily burning area may fluctuate based on prevailing environmental conditions and smoke production.