Crash Knocks Down Poles On J-59

Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP, and fire officials are on the scene of a crash on J-59 near the Highway 108 intersection.

A vehicle has crashed and reportedly taken down three utility poles, and there are wires in the roadway. AT&T has been notified of the situation and will be sending a crew to make repairs. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for a possible delay. Cleanup is underway The crash occurred just after 7:40am. It is unknown if there are any injuries related to the crash.