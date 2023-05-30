Mostly Cloudy
64.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Crash Knocks Down Poles On J-59

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP, and fire officials are on the scene of a crash on J-59 near the Highway 108 intersection.

A vehicle has crashed and reportedly taken down three utility poles, and there are wires in the roadway. AT&T has been notified of the situation and will be sending a crew to make repairs. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for a possible delay. Cleanup is underway The crash occurred just after 7:40am. It is unknown if there are any injuries related to the crash.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert