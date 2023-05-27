HWY 120 Into Yosemite To Reopen Next Week

Yosemite road crews working on Big Flat Road-Highway 120 View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park announced that Big Oak Flat Road (the continuation of Highway 120 into the park from the west) will reopen with delays next weekend.

Currently, Big Oak Flat Road is closed west of Merced Grove, and there is no access to Yosemite via Highway 120 from the west. As earlier reported here, a crack in the roadway about 200 feet wide and up to four feet deep forced that section to be closed at the beginning of the month. Barring any unforeseen complications or weather delays, that will change on Saturday, June 10, when the roadway will reopen. Yosemite Valley and other areas of the park are accessible if entering the park via Highways 41 and 140.

Mariposa Grove Road reopened yesterday morning (Friday, May 26) to vehicles displaying a disability placard, but shuttle service will not resume until later in June.