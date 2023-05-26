Knights Ferry Fuel Project Commences

Knights Ferry, CA–The Knights Ferry Fuel Project has kicked off, aiming to enhance wildfire preparedness in the region. The project, spanning 11.5 acres, received funding from the 2021-2022 CAL FIRE Wildfire Prevention CCI (California Climate Investments) Grant Program, granted to the East Stanislaus Fire Safe Council (ESFSC). This endeavor focuses on roadside brushing and thinning in strategic areas to improve community access in the event of a nearby fire threat.

Situated entirely within the CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit, the Knights Ferry Fuel Project is a collaborative effort involving the ESFSC and the Modesto Fire Department.