Amador County Man Missing More Than Week

Missing Amador County resident Kevin David Rodman View Photos

Pine Grove, CA –If you have seen the man in the pictures in the image box, contact the Amador County Sheriff’s Office, as he has been missing for more than a week.

Not contacting his family for several days while also not answering his cell phone caused his family to report 70-year-old Kevin David Rodman as missing to the sheriff’s office last Friday. Once at Rodman’s home, deputies discovered he and his vehicle were gone. Rodman was last seen on Tuesday, May 16 in the afternoon in Pine Grove, and he is believed to be driving his 2016 Honda Civic with California license plate 7SBF546, with pictures in the image box.

Sheriff’s officials state, “Rodman’s family explained that he suffers from some medical conditions requiring medication, and he has battled memory loss in the past.”

Rodman is described by sheriff’s officials as a Caucasian male, about 5’9″ tall and 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Amador County Sheriff’s Office at 209-223-6500.