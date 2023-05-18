Sonora Police Department Bringing In Active Shooter Training Program

Sonora Police Department logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department is inviting community members to enroll in a program that teaches proactive strategies to use during violent incidents, like if there is an active shooter.

The PD is bringing an ALICE Instructor Certification training course to Sonora High School on August 10-11. Alice stands for “Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate.”

Information provided by Sonora PD Sgt. Chris Johnson notes, “This two-day instructor course teaches proactive response option survival strategies for violent critical incidents ensuring a trauma-informed approach to civilian active threat response training.”

Adding, “The goal of the ALICE program is to empower individuals to participate in their own survival in the gap between when a violent situation begins and when law enforcement arrives.”

There is a $749 fee to take the course. ALICE training is aligned with the recommendations of the Department of Justice and state and federal law enforcement agencies.

ALICE-type training is also done yearly at various local schools for staff and students.

Registration information for the public course, and more details about the objectives, can be found here.