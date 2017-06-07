Mobile Homes Destroyed In Late Night Columbia Fire

Columbia, CA — Two mobile homes were destroyed, but no injuries were reported, in a fire that ignited in the Columbia Mobile Home Park.
What ignited the fire last night, at 22217 Parrotts Ferry Road, is still under investigation, per CAL Fire. A third mobile home also received minor damage, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported and everyone was evacuated safely.
We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available. A special thinks to community news partner Darin McKinney for e-mailing photos. Pictures can be sent to news@clarkebroadcasting.com.