Unresponsive Male Found Dead In Calaveras
Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo
Calaveras, CA– Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service regarding a possible unresponsive person on the side of Avery Sheep Ranch Road near Black Quartz Road in Murphys on May 13, at about 12:30 PM. The officers arrived at the scene and found a male subject. After examining the person, no signs of foul play or significant injuries were found. Medical personnel arrived shortly after and declared the person dead.
The location was secured due to the limited information regarding the subject, and detectives were requested to gather additional information on the cause of death. The case is still under investigation, and no further information will be released at this time. However, the sheriff’s office has confirmed that no danger exists in the area, and no wanted subjects are being pursued in connection to this case.
The Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate the incident and provide updates as soon as they are available.