Unresponsive Male Found Dead In Calaveras

The location was secured due to the limited information regarding the subject, and detectives were requested to gather additional information on the cause of death. The case is still under investigation, and no further information will be released at this time. However, the sheriff’s office has confirmed that no danger exists in the area, and no wanted subjects are being pursued in connection to this case.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate the incident and provide updates as soon as they are available.