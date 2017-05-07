SRMC Rebrands

Sonora, CA – New signage signals the official name change from Sonora Regional Medical Center to Adventist Health Sonora.

While the name change, effective immediately, signifies a major rebranding move, hospital officials stress that the medical center’s “faith-based whole-person care” remains the same. Adventist Health spokesperson Lindsay Brewer notes, “Today, we are excited to announce a key milestone on our branding journey; the naming across our system will be updated to truly reflect our coming together under one brand.”

As reported here, the new moniker is now being used throughout Adventist Health Network, of which the Sonora location is one of 20. Brewer indicates, “As a more closely connected health system, we will be able to share our successes with each other to ensure that you get the best care available and have the excellent experience you deserve—every time.”

Besides the “Old Friend, New Name” messaging on the building, Brewer says that the public will continue to see more changes to signage as well as external advertising.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Visit our all new Health Section, under the “Health” tab or keyword: health.