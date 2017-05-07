Tuolumne County Singers Invited To Compete

“Voice of the Mother Lode Fair” is a singing competition that will return to the Mother Lode Fair this year.

Alisha Rock, host and coordinator of the competition, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

There are no age limits. Participants could potentially range anywhere from eight to one hundred eight. This is not like the previous Mother Lode Idol competition, that used to be held annually during the Fair.

Rock stressed that this is a vocal competition and it is not a talent show. Singers will need to provide a Compact Disc that contains the music of the songs (without vocals) that they will be singing too.

“Voice of the Mother Lode” will run Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday night on the Muir Stage beginning at 7 PM. The final competition will take place Sunday night at 8 PM. There is a $10 entry fee and the winner will receive an amount of cash, based on how many participants there are.

The audience will be able to participate in judging. There will also be official judges for all three shows.

The deadline to apply by is Thursday (tomorrow).

For more information, send an e-mail to motherlodevoice@hotmail.com

Applications can also be found today and tomorrow morning at the Mother Lode Fair office or they can be downloaded from the Mother Lode Fair website. http://motherlodefair.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/2017_Voice_of_the_Mother_Lode.pdf

The KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 am.

Written by Mark Truppner.