Marking Independence Day

Sacramento, CA — Governor Jerry Brown has just issued a statewide proclamation declaring today as Independence Day in the State of California.

You can read the entire proclamation below:

On July 2, 1776, in the midst of the Revolutionary War, the Second Continental Congress approved a resolution of independence, drafted by delegate Richard Henry Lee of Virginia, which gave force of law to our separation from the colonial power of Great Britain. Two days later, this resolution was made public in the form of the Declaration of Independence, whose primary author was Thomas Jefferson. Each year since then, we have celebrated the fourth day of July as Independence Day, the birthday of the United States of America.

The famous principles enshrined in the Declaration of Independence are not only the foundation of our country’s freedom: they have become a global standard for the liberty and autonomy of all peoples. As we participate in “Fourth of July” traditions from midday barbecues to evening pyrotechnics, I urge all Californians to remember the convictions of our forebears that led them to create a new nation, the courage of those who fought to make and keep us independent and the great work that lies ahead as we strive to fulfill the American dream.

NOW THEREFORE I, EDMUND G. BROWN JR., Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim July 4, 2017, as Independence Day.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For the complete coverage of California State News on myMotherLode.com visit our State News Page.