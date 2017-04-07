Additional Containment On Spring Fire In Mariposa County

Mariposa County, CA — Over 550 firefighters remain assigned to a 225 acre wildfire south of the community of Mariposa.

The Spring Fire ignited shortly after 1:30pm on Sunday off Highway 49 near Allred Road. CAL Fire reports that the blaze is 35-percent contained and the forward rate of spread has stopped. One structure was damaged as a result of the fire, and no additional homes or buildings are immediately threatened. An evacuation order is still in effect for nearby homes along Grist and Ashworth roads due to all of the firefighters on scene. There also remains local road closures, including a stretch of Highway 49. What ignited the fire remains under investigation.

