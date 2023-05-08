Sonora Seeks Input On Best Path Moving Forward

Sonora, CA — With additional sales tax revenue on the horizon following the passage of Measure Y, the City of Sonora is seeking feedback on city goals, objectives and priorities.

We reported earlier that the city council approved an $80,000 consulting contract with the firm Citygate Associates to assist with a citywide organizational review and the development of a strategic plan.

A new related survey asks questions about things like existing quality of life, fire protection, police services, infrastructure, parking, etc.

You can find an online link by clicking here. The survey closes on May 23.

Hard copy surveys must be returned to city hall by May 17 and can be found by clicking here.

No names or other identifying information is being collected to ensure anonymity.